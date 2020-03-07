Lakeland PBS

Rep. Collin Peterson Seeking 16th Term in Congress

Nathan Green — Mar. 6 2020

Rep. Collin Peterson (D)

Democratic U.S. Representative Collin Peterson says he’ll seek a 16th term in Congress.

Peterson represents the 7th Congressional District, a western Minnesota district that’s the most heavily pro-Trump of any House seat held by a Democrat anywhere. His decision sets up what’s sure to be one of the most closely watched House races in the 2020 elections.

Several candidates are seeking the Republican nomination, including:

  • former State Senator Michelle Fischbach, a conservative with roots in the anti-abortion movement. Fischbach landed an endorsement from President Donald Trump earlier this week.
  • Dave Hughes, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Karlstad, MN who unsuccessfully challenged Peterson twice before.
  • Noel Collis, a physician from Albany, MN.
  • Joel Novak, an Army veteran from Alexandria.
  • Jayesun Sherman, a pastor in Windom.

