Rep. Collin Peterson Seeking 16th Term in Congress
Democratic U.S. Representative Collin Peterson says he’ll seek a 16th term in Congress.
Peterson represents the 7th Congressional District, a western Minnesota district that’s the most heavily pro-Trump of any House seat held by a Democrat anywhere. His decision sets up what’s sure to be one of the most closely watched House races in the 2020 elections.
Several candidates are seeking the Republican nomination, including:
- former State Senator Michelle Fischbach, a conservative with roots in the anti-abortion movement. Fischbach landed an endorsement from President Donald Trump earlier this week.
- Dave Hughes, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Karlstad, MN who unsuccessfully challenged Peterson twice before.
- Noel Collis, a physician from Albany, MN.
- Joel Novak, an Army veteran from Alexandria.
- Jayesun Sherman, a pastor in Windom.
