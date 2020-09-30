Lakeland PBS

Rep. Angie Craig Sues to Require 2nd District Race Be Decided in November

Lakeland News — Sep. 29 2020

Democratic Representative Angie Craig is seeking a court order that would require her Minnesota Congressional race to be decided in November instead of being delayed until February because a third-party candidate recently died.

The death of Adam Weeks, the Legal Marijuana Now party’s candidate, triggered a state law that requires races to be postponed and decided by a special election if a major party candidate dies within 79 days of election day. Craig says in her lawsuit Monday that federal law requires the contest to be decided as part of the November election.

Craig, a first-term Democrat, faces Republican challenger Tyler Kistner, a Marine veteran, in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Identity of Deceased Victim in Car Crash Released by Crow Wing County Sheriff

Identity Of Deceased Victim In Car Crash Released By Crow Wing County Sheriff

MN 2nd Congressional District Election Delayed Due to Candidate Death

Hubbard County Reports First COVID-19 Death

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.