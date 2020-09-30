Rep. Angie Craig Sues to Require 2nd District Race Be Decided in November

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Democratic Representative Angie Craig is seeking a court order that would require her Minnesota Congressional race to be decided in November instead of being delayed until February because a third-party candidate recently died.

The death of Adam Weeks, the Legal Marijuana Now party’s candidate, triggered a state law that requires races to be postponed and decided by a special election if a major party candidate dies within 79 days of election day. Craig says in her lawsuit Monday that federal law requires the contest to be decided as part of the November election.

Craig, a first-term Democrat, faces Republican challenger Tyler Kistner, a Marine veteran, in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.

