Renovations Planned for Paul and Babe Statues in Bemidji

Since 1937, Paul and Babe have stood tall in Bemidji, and in that time they have been consistently maintained and restored. In the upcoming months, a new renovation project is planned for the Bemidji icons.

Recently, the city of Bemidji has authorized a project that will restore some damage on the statues of Paul and Babe. The last major renovation for the pair was over five years ago, and since then they have sustained some damage. The project will cover a collection of issues on both Paul and Babe.

The project will be completed by Jensen Conservation Services, which had previously worked on the statues in 2007. The plaza site for the two at Paul Bunyan Park has also contributed to the damage. Along with the renovations planned for the statues, the city is also planning to make changes to the plaza itself to prevent issues like this in the future.

The restoration of Paul and Babe is planned for this spring, and they hope to be done by the end of summer. The timeline for the full changes to the plaza has not yet been finalized.

