Lakeland PBS

Renovations Planned for Paul and Babe Statues in Bemidji

Betsy Melin — Mar. 18 2021

Since 1937, Paul and Babe have stood tall in Bemidji, and in that time they have been consistently maintained and restored. In the upcoming months, a new renovation project is planned for the Bemidji icons.

Recently, the city of Bemidji has authorized a project that will restore some damage on the statues of Paul and Babe. The last major renovation for the pair was over five years ago, and since then they have sustained some damage. The project will cover a collection of issues on both Paul and Babe.

The project will be completed by Jensen Conservation Services, which had previously worked on the statues in 2007. The plaza site for the two at Paul Bunyan Park has also contributed to the damage. Along with the renovations planned for the statues, the city is also planning to make changes to the plaza itself to prevent issues like this in the future.

The restoration of Paul and Babe is planned for this spring, and they hope to be done by the end of summer. The timeline for the full changes to the plaza has not yet been finalized.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Update on Fire at Bemidji Area Auto Salvage and Body Repair

Bemidji Middle & High Schoolers Back Next Week for Full In-Person Learning

Bemidji’s Bars Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day After Last Year’s Closures

Sanford Health Continues Vaccinations in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.