Renovations Being Made to Brainerd’s Rotary Riverside Park
Upcoming renovations are being made to Brainerd’s Rotary Riverside Park. The Rotary Club discussed some of the changes during a meeting this week.
The natural park just received a new gateway entrance, and the club discussed plans for a new pavilion. The area is one of the largest municipal parks in the state, and the Rotary Club will use the pavilion as a community resource for bird clubs or for anyone walking the trails.
The Rotary Club looks to break ground within the next few weeks and has plans to make the park more interactive with tours and exhibit signs.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.