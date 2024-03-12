Lakeland PBS

Renovation of Falls Theatre Helps Rejuvenate Downtown Little Falls

Sammy HolladayMar. 12 2024

In late September of 2022, the historic Falls Theatre in Little Falls began a much-needed renovation project. That project was completed in late September of 2023.

For the Prosapios, their goal of restoring the Falls Theatre was always about preserving one of Little Falls’ most historic buildings. The public has been grateful for the work.

The building was originally opened in 1933 replacing the Lowell Theater that burned down. An article was written a few days before the Falls Theatre opened explaining how the inside of the building looked, which served as the inspiration for the color scheme in the latest renovation.

Since the renovations were completed in September last year, the owners of the Falls Theatre have seen a big improvement in Downtown Little Falls.

The Prosapios are not from Little Falls but have spent over three decades in the small town. This project was about giving back to a place that gave their family so much.

The Falls Theatre is stop eight in a historic tour developed by the Little Falls Heritage Preservation Commission. For more information on the Falls Theatre, you can visit their website.

By — Sammy Holladay

