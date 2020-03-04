Lakeland PBS

Renovation Grants Available For Grand Rapids Residents

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 4 2020

Grand Rapids was awarded a Comprehensive Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) Grant in 2017 to offer assistance to residential homes and commercial building renovations. The expectation was that the funds would be used by Sept. 30, 2020.

According to a report from the Herald Review, the commercial funds have been allocated, but there are still funds available for residential projects. The SCDP aimed at residential areas located in the central southeast part of town, and the commercial areas runs mostly along Highways 2 and 169 corridor, including a portion of the Central Business District, north of the Mississippi River.

The Itasca County Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority are working together to administer the grant funds.

Grand Rapids Community Development Director Rob Mattei says the grants will maximize residential assistance to $22,400 per home, or 70 percent of the cost per project. Still homeowners must provide 30 percent of funding toward their renovation project, and must reside in the home for at least seven years after the project is complete. If the requirements are fulfilled the SCDP grant is completely forgiven.

For more information about either residential or commercial SCDP grants, contact Amanda MacDonell at Itasca County HRA at 218-326-7978, ext. 110 or via email at amanda@itascacountyhra.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

