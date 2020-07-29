Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack to Hold Official Grand Opening
Despite occupancy restrictions, Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack will open up their taproom this weekend for their official grand opening.
The brewery held a few soft openings to build up their selection of beer and to find out which craft brews were the most popular among customers. Owners Sue and Doug Toth have been in the brewery industry for years, and the name of their new location comes from a former family-owned restaurant.
There will be both indoor and outdoor seating, and customers are asked to make reservations to limit wait times.
