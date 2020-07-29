Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack to Hold Official Grand Opening

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Despite occupancy restrictions, Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack will open up their taproom this weekend for their official grand opening.

The brewery held a few soft openings to build up their selection of beer and to find out which craft brews were the most popular among customers. Owners Sue and Doug Toth have been in the brewery industry for years, and the name of their new location comes from a former family-owned restaurant.

There will be both indoor and outdoor seating, and customers are asked to make reservations to limit wait times.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today