The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hopes to remove the tenant farmer’s house at Charles A. Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls and is accepting comments through September 22nd on an environmental assessment worksheet regarding the project.
The DNR is proposing to dismantle the structure and remove the debris to eliminate a public safety hazard. The structure is a safety hazard because of its state of disrepair and proximity to popular park attractions and amenities.
The building has been subjected to ongoing deterioration because of its vacancy since 1986 and water infiltration through the damaged roof. The DNR is working with the State Historic Preservation Office to finalize a mitigation plan for the removal of the structure.
The structure was the home of an early 1900s tenant on the farm owned by Congressman Charles A. Lindbergh, namesake of the park and the father of the famous aviator. The house is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Charles A. Lindbergh State Park and Lindbergh House Historic District.
A copy of the environmental assessment worksheet, including project details, potential impacts, and permit requirements, is available on the DNR’s website and is also available for public review at the following locations:
DNR Library, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul
DNR Central Region Headquarters, 1200 Warner Road, St. Paul
Hennepin County – Minneapolis Central Library, Government Documents, Second Floor, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
Kitchigami Regional Library, 212 Park Ave., Pine River
Carnegie Library, Great River Regional Library System, 108 NE Third St., Little Falls
Written comments on the EAW may be submitted no later than 4:30 PM on Thursday, September 22nd.
Removal of Tenant Farmer’s House Planned at Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls
