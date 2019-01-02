Lakeland PBS
Reminder To Properly Dispose Of Your Hazardous Waste

Anthony Scott
Jan. 2 2019
Across the country landfill fires have been on the rise recently, and Crow Wing County wants to remind people to properly discard their hazardous waste to prevent these fires from happening.

One item in particular that has caused many landfill fires are lithium batteries. When Lithium batteries are not properly discarded they can end up in a trash compactor which can cause the batteries to explode and start fires. With every county in Minnesota having its own Household Hazardous Waste Program, discarding batteries or any other hazardous items has never been easier.

Batteries can be disposed of at any time at the Crow Wing County Landfill, but an appointment is needed to dispose of other hazardous items during the winter months.

To hear more about where you can dispose rechargeable batteries, hear from Doug Morris, Crow Wing County’s Solid Waste Coordinator, in the video below.

