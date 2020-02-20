Lakeland PBS

Reminder For Fish House Owners To Clean-Up Before You Go

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 20 2020

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to remind fish house owners to clean-up after themselves before leaving the lake.

Litter is an issue throughout ice fishing season but is more problematic as fish houses are required to leave. Houses must be removed in the southern state by midnight on March 2 and by March 16th in the northern part.

Trash and litter left on the ice has can create negative affects on water quality, especially if the litter is still there once the ice melts and those who are seen littering receive litter citations.

“People need to clean up after themselves when they head home. The only thing they should leave is an imprint in the snow or ice,” Director of the Department of Natural Resources Enforcement Division Rodmen Smith. “The majority of people do things right, but unfortunately there’s a subset of people who leave a mess on the ice and count on someone else to clean up after them.”

Cigarette butts, propane canisters, cans, bags and bottles are all materials that conversation officers have found on the ice.

As the deadline approaches to remove ice houses from the lake, remember to clean up behind yourselves.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

