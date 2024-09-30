Sep 30, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Remer Man Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash Near Pequot Lakes

A fiery two-vehicle crash near Pequot Lakes has claimed the life of a 60-year-old Remer man.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on County Road 1 near the intersection with County Road 24 in Maple Township. The victim’s vehicle was found engulfed in fire.

The name of the victim has not been released, but authorities say he was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other vehicle involved in the collision was a pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old Pequot Lakes man, who was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

