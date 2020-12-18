Remer Man Dies Following One-Vehicle Crash in Cass County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Remer man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Cass Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 65-year-old Thomas Kleman was traveling north on Highway 6 in a pickup truck when the truck went off the road and hit a tree. The crash happened just before 8 Wednesday morning.

The State Patrol says Kleman was wearing a seat belt and that roads were dry at the time of the crash.

