Remer Man Dies Following One-Vehicle Crash in Cass County

Lakeland News — Dec. 17 2020

A Remer man has died following a one-vehicle crash in Cass Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 65-year-old Thomas Kleman was traveling north on Highway 6 in a pickup truck when the truck went off the road and hit a tree. The crash happened just before 8 Wednesday morning.

The State Patrol says Kleman was wearing a seat belt and that roads were dry at the time of the crash.

