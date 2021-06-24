Lakeland PBS

Remains of Missing Man Identified in Cass County

Nick UrsiniJun. 24 2021

Human remains of a missing person found near Blind Lake Township have been identified.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the remains belong to 62-year old David Rickbeil of Ham Lake.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on June 7 the department received a report that a survey crew had located human remains in a heavily wooded area of Blind Lake Township.

The remains located in the swampy and heavily wooded area were collected and transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

Back on July 13, 2018, Rickbeil’s vehicle was located running, unoccupied in the area. Over the next several days, a missing person’s investigation was launched and extensive searches of the area were conducted by foot, ATV, drone, air support and with the assistance of K9s.

According to the release, the investigation did not indicate any foul play was involved and that Rickbeil likely walked away from his vehicle.

