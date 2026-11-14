Nov 14, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Remains of Missing Beltrami County Man Found by Hunter

corey adam bryant

Corey Adam Bryant (Courtesy: Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office)

The remains of Corey Bryant, a Beltrami County man who was reported missing, have been located in Eckles Township.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, a hunter reported they discovered what was believed to be human remains northwest of Bemidji in the area of Highway 89 and Mayflower Road NW. The scene was secured by deputies for further investigation.

Beltrami County investigators processed the scene with help from the BCA, and the remains were transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased individual was identified as Corey Adam Bryant, who was last seen on December 19, 2025.

Since being reported missing, law enforcement and family members conducted numerous searches and followed up on several leads with no evidence of Bryant’s whereabouts. His vehicle was located in February of 2026 with no sign of him.

Authorities say the case remains under investigation and autopsy results are pending. No additional information is available at this time.

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