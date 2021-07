Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Neal Todd died while serving on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

After 80 years, Todd’s body has returned to his hometown of Akeley, MN. Todd is buried next to his mother Irena.

Todd enlisted in the U.S. Navy in October 1940 at the age of 20 and served until he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today