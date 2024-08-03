Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Aug 3, 2024 | By: Sydney Dick
Relay for Life Hosts 12th Annual Cornhole Tourney at Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Business
Marketplace Foods Closing Bemidji Store Later This Month
Crime
Akeley Man Arrested After Reportedly Shooting Man During Fight
Business
FastLane94’s BarCamp in Nisswa Provides Open Outlet for Business Discussion
Community
MnDOT Asking for Input on Highway 371 Improvements Between Nisswa & Baxter
Scroll To Top