Relationship Safety Alliance Raises Funds and Awareness at Annual Gala

The Relationship Safety Alliance in Brainerd held its annual gala last Thursday. The event is one of the most important events for the RSA, as it provides a majority of the funding for its programs.

It was a night filled with great outfits, great entertainment, and donations for a great cause, and the number of people who attended the gala was moving for organizers.

“Oh, man, it’s been so amazing tonight, seeing how the community has banded together to really help back in an incredible and unfortunately needed organization,” said Relationship Safety Alliance Board Member Mike Kuck. “But seeing everybody come together to help stand behind the Relationship Safety Alliance, it’s beyond heartwarming. And it’s an absolute magical evening, if you will.”

Every year, the gala is important for the Relationship Safety Alliance, but this year holds extra weight due to the cut in federal funding.

“Every year, our annual gala is extremely important, it’s our largest fundraising event of the year,” stated RSA Executive Director Shannon Wussow. “But this year in particular, when crime victim service programs are facing a 42% cut in federal funding, it makes it that much more important.”

State Senator Mary Kunesh, who represents District 39, was the keynote speaker at the gala. She shared stories about how she became involved in politics, and then went into the problems women are facing throughout Minnesota with violence.

“Unfortunately, violence against women in Minnesota continues to be a serious issue that affects many, many lives,” said Kunesh in an address at the event. “One in two women report experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. One in four Minnesota women report physical violence from partners at some point in her life.”

The generosity of the Brainerd Lakes Area was on full display throughout the night.

“While visiting other communities in other areas, the Brainerd Lakes Area has to be a community that has probably more nonprofits than most communities, but also, I have to say is that it is the most giving and nurturing and close community than most as well,” Kuck said.

While raising funds is important, raising awareness on this pressing issue is what matters most.

“If there’s just one person that we can reach out to who will learn something new tonight about the services that we provide, or how to get somebody in touch with us who needs our services, then all of it’s worth it,” added Wussow.

Nearly 200 people attended the gala in total.

The Relationship Safety Alliance helps anyone exposed to relationship abuse. To learn more about or contact the RSA, you can visit their website here.