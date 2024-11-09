Relationship Safety Alliance Organizing Holiday Programs to Help Families

By Skyler Blaine

The holiday season is just around the corner, and the Relationship Safety Alliance in the Brainerd Lakes Area is hitting the ground running. The RSA has organized programs to help families who suffer from domestic violence and could use a little help during the holidays.

Pints for a Purpose has stepped in to help run a fundraiser in which all the proceeds go back into RSA operations, which is taking place on Wednesday, November 20th at Baxter’s Jack Pine Brewery from 5-8 p.m. Meanwhile, Adopt a Family and Giving Tree are programs orchestrated by the RSA that receive donations and Christmas gifts for families who are struggling from domestic violence.

Organizers say they strive to bring light to others in need.

“At the Relationship Safety Alliance, really, what we’re trying to do for the holiday season is give a little joy to families who have had traumatic times with domestic violence, give them a little normalcy and some joy through the Christmas season,” explained Jill McKenzie, the RSA’s Community Relations Manager.

In the past two years, the Relationship Safety Alliance has served 222 families recovering from domestic abuse. More information on the RSA can be found at its website.