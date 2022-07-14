Lakeland PBS

Relationship Safety Alliance in Brainerd to Hold Annual Gala

Hanky HazeltonJul. 14 2022

Formerly known as the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center, the Relationship Safety Alliance is inviting the public to join them for their annual gala on July 28th.

The nonprofit shelter provides help to anyone in the Brainerd Lakes area experiencing domestic violence, including housing for those in need and safe visitations and exchanges for families at the Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center. With the organization run by a volunteer board and staff members, services are provided at no cost thanks to support from donors and grant funding.

The gala will be held Thursday, July 28th from 5:30-8:30 p.m at the Gather on 3 Event Center in Brainerd. A silent auction will be held, and Hudson the Magician and the Jazz Authority will be there to entertain guests. Chef Matt Annand will be on hand to display his best food, and The U.G.L.Y Cheesecake Company will also be there to provide dessert.

According to Relationship Safety Alliance, the event will be an opportunity to support their programs and help the legal system ensure every abuser is held accountable.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP at relationshipsafety.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

