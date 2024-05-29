May 29, 2024 | By: Sammy Holladay

Relationship Safety Alliance in Brainerd Preparing for Annual Gala

The Relationship Safety Alliance will host its annual gala on Thursday, June 20, beginning at 5 PM. The gala will be held at the Northern Pacific Center. The RSA provides domestic violence victims and survivors and their children with a secure facility where they can feel safe while finding healthy alternatives to the violent situation they were once in.

Proceeds from the gala will go towards the RSA’s three signature programs, the Louise Seliski Shelter, the Alex and Brandon Child Safety Center, and Support Groups, Outreach, and Education. The RSA believes this year is the most important year for its Gala.

Guests are encouraged to dress to impress. Ticket sales for the event are live and will end on June 10th. Link To Purchase Tickets

