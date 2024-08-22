Relationship Safety Alliance Hosts Family Fun Day in Brainerd

Central Minnesota experienced fantastic weather this past weekend, perfect for a day at the park. At Gregory Park in Brainerd on Sunday, the Relationship Safety Alliance played host to a Family Fun Day to show their appreciation for the community.

As the name implies, the annual Family Fun Day was a perfect opportunity for people to come out to the park, enjoy the sun, and have some fun.

“Our goal for Family Fun Day is to get families out and enjoy this, of course, beautiful day that we have here,” said Jill McKenzie, the RSA’s Community Relations Manager. “Have some popcorn and some cotton candy. We had water, we’ve got food trucks, a ton of games, and it’s all free.”

The RSA works with individuals experiencing domestic violence and provides numerous services, including a 24-hour emergency shelter. Spreading their message was at the forefront of Sunday’s event.

“It’s all about community,” emphasized McKenzie. “And so for us, again, it’s getting our name out there. Domestic violence isn’t exactly something people like to talk about, so we just want people to know that we’re here and we’re available.”

It was not only a chance for the RSA to help spread their message, but other organizations were there to help spread what they do throughout the community.

“We partner with a lot of community groups, and so we want them to be here as well,” McKenzie explained. “Sometimes you don’t even know how to get a hold of people. So that’s part of our message here today, is it takes a community to be healthy and let’s talk to some of our other resources.”

The event was about bringing people together and connecting them with services they or their loved ones need or may need in the future. The RSA believes that building healthy relationships is key to a community’s well-being.

“This is for them. This is our ‘thank’ you to them for being a part of our community and for being a part of the resources, to find resources,” McKenzie added. “The way that a community thrives is through cooperation and relationships. And when we can all get on the same page and it’s all about the people in our community, that’s where we all win.”

In addition to the Louise Seliski Shelter, a 24-hour emergency shelter for individuals experiencing domestic violence, the RSA operates the Alex & Brandon Child Safety Center, which provides safe, neutral child-oriented supervised visitations and safe exchanges for families.

You can visit the Relationship Safety Alliance’s website here or call them at 218-828-1216.