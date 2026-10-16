Relationship Safety Alliance Held Its Annual Candlelight Vigil In Honor of Affected Victims

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to increase awareness of relationship abuse, honor victims and survivors, and remember those whose lives have been lost. The Relationship Safety Alliance hosted its annual candlelight vigil in Brainerd to remember those lives taken by domestic violence.

many came out to honor, including crow wing sheriff eric klang, brainerd police chief tony runde, central lakes college students and staff, as well as other proficient community members. in addition to recognizing and remembering the lives lost to abuse, the event is also to encourage anyone who may be experiencing any type of domestic violence to reach out for help and to know that they have a community that supports them.

Relationship Safety Alliance Executive Director Shannon Wussow said” Tonight, what we’re going to do is we’ll light a candle in honor of every individual or every known victim of domestic violence in the state of Minnesota. And what we hope to do is renew everyone’s sense of commitment to our anti-violence pledge and that domestic violence is a public health and societal issue, but also that it’s preventable. So what is it that we can do to inform our community members about what how they can play a part in having this not continue in our community?”

In 2025, at least 31 people in the state of Minnesota lost their lives to domestic violence. According to the domestic violence hotline, three out of every ten women and one out of every ten men have experienced some form of domestic violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner.