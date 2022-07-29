Reining Chaos 4-H Drill team Goes to Regional Competition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Reining Chaos 4-H Drill Team in Crow Wing County will be competing for a regional championship.

But what exactly is a Drill team? Well an equestrian drill team is a group of riders on horseback that compete performing choreographed maneuvers to music.

Loving the competition is only the beginning of what makes a good drill team, of course you need good communication and focus, along with excellent control over your partner, but passion is everything.

Like any team sport it can’t be one by any lone individual as you may have heard once or twice before teamwork makes the dream work.

The expectation to succeed at the highest level still remains as Crow Wing County has defended the state title the last three years which means there’s some added pressure to defend once again in 2022.

