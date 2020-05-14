Reif Center to Hold Drive-in Concerts Starting Next Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids has come up with a number of ways to keep the community engaged. As the weather improves, Reif board members have put together a drive-in concert series that will feature area artists.

Starting next week, each show will run for approximately one hour, with only 60 vehicles allowed on the premises. If the concerts have larger turnouts, Reif board members may move the show to a bigger location.

The first live show begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 21st. For more information, visit reifcenter.org.

