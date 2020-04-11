Reif Center Creates Virtual Gala in Response to Cancelled Performances
The Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids has made the difficult decision to postpone three months of performances. Like many others organizations, the Reif Arts Council has decided to connect with viewers online through their upcoming Virtual Gala.
Business has slowed down as a result of Governor Walz’s Stay At Home order, so staff have decided to create a Virtual Gala at reifgala.com as a way to help raise money for the performing arts center.
The Virtual Gala is will start with a pre-show experience, along with a private concert and local artwork that will be auctioned off. The auction will start at 5 p.m. on April 17th and will continue to run for 48 hours.
