Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jul 31, 2026 | By: Ryan Fleming
Rehearsals Underway for ‘The Cover of Life’ at Bemidji Community Theater
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
07-31-2026
News
Red Lake Man Sentenced to 72 Months in Prison for Receiving Child Pornography
07-31-2026
News
WonderTrek Children’s Museum Hosts Tour of In-Progress Outdoor Adventure Site
07-31-2026
News
Highway 197 Project in Bemidji Continues With Concrete Crew at Work
07-31-2026
News
Cuyuna Range Food Shelf in Crosby Unveils New Raised Garden Beds
Scroll To Top