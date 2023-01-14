Registration Open for 2023 Bemidji Jaycees Brrrmidji Plunge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Registration is now open for this year’s Bemidji Jaycees Brrrmidji Plunge.

This will be the 19th year the Jaycees have held the fundraiser to support local charities. This year’s benefactors will include Great River Rescue, the Headwaters Science Center, and the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter.

The cold-water plunge is open to anyone if they register and raise enough funds for pledges. There is a minimum donation of $50 dollars to participate in the jump. Registration can be done online on the Bemidji Jaycees website or through the mail.

Participants can register prior to Feb. 2 or in-person the day of the event. The plunge is set for Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. sharp on Lake Bemidji near the Tourist Information Center.

