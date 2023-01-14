Lakeland PBS

Registration Open for 2023 Bemidji Jaycees Brrrmidji Plunge

Lakeland News — Jan. 13 2023

Registration is now open for this year’s Bemidji Jaycees Brrrmidji Plunge.

This will be the 19th year the Jaycees have held the fundraiser to support local charities. This year’s benefactors will include Great River Rescue, the Headwaters Science Center, and the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter.

The cold-water plunge is open to anyone if they register and raise enough funds for pledges. There is a minimum donation of $50 dollars to participate in the jump. Registration can be done online on the Bemidji Jaycees website or through the mail.

Participants can register prior to Feb. 2 or in-person the day of the event. The plunge is set for Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. sharp on Lake Bemidji near the Tourist Information Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Great River Rescue in Bemidji Receives 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award

GoFundMe Set Up for Cass Lake Family Who Lost Home in Fire

Northern Gifts & Sweets In Nisswa Holds Year End Fundraiser For Pohl Children’s Foundation

Bemidji’s Nameless Coalition for the Homeless to Hold “Home for the Holidays” Fundraiser

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.