Registration for Pequot Lakes’ Annual Bean Hole Days Now Open

Bean Hole Days has been a yearly tradition in Pequot Lakes for nearly 100 years, and registration for 2025 is now open.

Food and craft vendors can now apply to get a booth at this year’s event, which will be held July 15th and 16th. Thousands of people flock to Pequot Lakes to take part in the tradition of burying, cooking, and eating of thousands of beans to help say “thank you” to the hard work of local farmers throughout the year.

“How it originated is the businesses in the Pequot Lakes area would put on a festival,” explained Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce Director Colleen Faacks. “Well, it turned into more of a festival, but it first started as a way of them thanking the farmers for all that they do for the community, and it’s been going on every single year since 1938.”

The deadline to register is June 20th. All craft vendors must be selling original designs, and any vendors trying to sell prefabricated or mass manufactured items will be turned away.

More information on how to register as a vendor can be found on the Pequot Lakes Chamber website.