Registration For 20th Annual Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival Open

One of the last big Bemidji events of the summer, the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival, is set for July 30th through August 1st this year. This is the 20th annual event, where around 40 to 50 teams will make their way onto the water for the dragon boat races…and hundreds will be cheering from the sidelines.

Registration is open now for those who want to participate in the rowing. Teams are made up of 16 to 20 paddlers and a drummer. Paddlers must be over the age of 12 and a minimum of 8 female team members are required per boat.

“You can register your team online at BemidjiDragonBoat.com. You don’t have to know who all your paddlers are. Just get your team registered and we can follow up with those things as the time gets closer.” explained Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce President Scott Turn, “Right now we’re running an Early Bird Special, so it’s $700 for a team, which guarantees you at least two races. We also have individual paddlers too as well, so if you would like to paddle but don’t have enough for a team, there’s also a link on there to register yourself as an individual and we will get you set up with a team that’s existing.”

Registration for both teams and individual paddlers will be open until mid-July, with the early bird discount ending on June 1st.