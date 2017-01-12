DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Register snowmobiles to keep Minnesota trails well marked and maintained

Logan Gay
Jan. 12 2017
Leave a Comment

According to a press release from the DNR, Minnesota snowmobilers can help protect and preserve their sport by registering their snowmobiles.The revenue from snowmobile registration helps funds local clubs that maintain and groom state trails.

The Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association (MNUSA) are working together to encourage snowmobilers across the state to start the season out right by registering before they ride.

The state of Minnesota requires current registration on snowmobiles. A snowmobile may be registered for trail or nontrail use and is good for three years.

“Before hitting the trail this season take the time to verify that your registration is current,” said Bruce Lawrence, a DNR conservation officer. “Ensure your snowmobile is in good operating order, review safety training, and check local trail maps for any route changes or new trails.”

Minnesota has more than 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, with more than 21,000 miles maintained by local snowmobile club volunteers. Snowmobile trail maintenance costs are partially funded through snowmobile registrations.

“Registering your snowmobile is important because it provides valuable funding to clubs throughout the state of Minnesota so they can groom and maintain the trails ensuring that you have a fun and safe place to ride your sled,” said MNUSA member Andy Swanson. Donations and volunteer work by snowmobile clubs make up part of the cost and effort it takes to operate Minnesota trails.

Logan Gay
Contact the Author Logan Gay
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesotans age 16 or older fish free with kids Jan. 14-16

Posted on Jan. 12 2017 by

DNR hosting 12 public engagement meetings to discuss deer management goals

Posted on Jan. 12 2017 by

Feeding Ban In Place With More Chronic Wasting Disease Cases

Posted on Jan. 10 2017 by

Minnesota State Parks And Trails To Celebrate Anniversary With Candlelight Walk

Posted on Dec. 29 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Martha Rustad said

Excellent interview. Informative and timely.... Read More

Doris Kohl said

Appreciate your comments, Dr HOLCOMB, good reminder!... Read More

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

0

Minnesotans age 16 or older fish free with kids Jan. 14-16

According to a press release from the DNR, just about anywhere in Minnesota, chances are there are fishing opportunities nearby, and it’s a good
Posted on Jan. 12 2017

Recently Added

Minnesotans age 16 or older fish free with kids Jan. 14-16

Posted on Jan. 12 2017

DNR hosting 12 public engagement meetings to discuss deer management goals

Posted on Jan. 12 2017

Latest broadband funds to boost internet for 16K households

Posted on Jan. 12 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.