Regional Health Care Providers Discuss Importance of Wearing Masks in Public

Lakeland News — Jul. 15 2020

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Essentia Health, and Lakewood Health System joined together today to discuss the importance of mask use and the effects it can have on the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essentia Health is working with the public to emphasis the importance of wearing masks in public spaces, especially when social distancing isn’t possible. Medical professionals say that wearing face coverings can essentially save lives.

Medical professionals are also encouraging parents to have their children practice wearing masks so that they can be prepared in a school setting.

