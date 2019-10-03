Regional Child Care Providers Honored

Sourcewell in Staples recently recognized seven women as 2019 In-Home Family Child Care Providers of the Year. The women were selected by parents of children in their care.

Sarah Beierman from Crow Wing County, Ann Sadlemyer from Douglas County Heather Luebesmier from Todd County, Shannon Buchholtz from Becker County, Jean Smykalski from Cass County, Amelia Hutson from Wadena County, and Desirae Welle from Morrison County were all honored at the annual Regional Child Care Network Conference at Sourcewell on Saturday, September 28th.

This annual event is available exclusively for licensed providers in Cass, Crow Wing, Becker, Douglas, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties, and provides a day of education, updates, and networking.