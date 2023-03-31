Lakeland PBS

Regional Businesses Highlighted at Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo

Hanky HazeltonMar. 31 2023

The Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo bills itself as a larger-than-life trade show, and this past weekend, they highlighted over 150 regional businesses that demonstrated products and services to the public.

It’s now the second year that the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Mid-Minnesota Builders Association have collaborated together on such a show, which was held March 24-25 at the Essentia Health Sports Center. Mid-Minnesota Builders Association executive officer Colleen Faacks says they heard from exhibitors last year that said they wanted larger booths and other adjustments to let them have a bigger presence at this year’s show.

But it’s more than just a trade expo, as in the last two years they’ve added entertainment for families. This year had bounce houses for children, face painting, a lumberjack show, and a high school building competition.

“When you look back and really take a good look at things, people miss going to talk to the professional,” said Faacks on the value of shows like the Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo. “Again, a lot of people meet as a business associate and there’s a lot of friendships that get developed from that, and it’s just, it’s really a cool thing to stand back and witness, so it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Northwoods Experience: Timberworks Lumberjack Show Visits Brainerd

Bridges of Hope Receives $10,000 Grant for New Textile Recycling Project

High School Math Teacher Dana Kaiser Named Brainerd Teacher of the Year

Brainerd High School Holds 2nd Annual Warrior Day

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.