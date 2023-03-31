Regional Businesses Highlighted at Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo
The Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo bills itself as a larger-than-life trade show, and this past weekend, they highlighted over 150 regional businesses that demonstrated products and services to the public.
It’s now the second year that the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the Mid-Minnesota Builders Association have collaborated together on such a show, which was held March 24-25 at the Essentia Health Sports Center. Mid-Minnesota Builders Association executive officer Colleen Faacks says they heard from exhibitors last year that said they wanted larger booths and other adjustments to let them have a bigger presence at this year’s show.
But it’s more than just a trade expo, as in the last two years they’ve added entertainment for families. This year had bounce houses for children, face painting, a lumberjack show, and a high school building competition.
“When you look back and really take a good look at things, people miss going to talk to the professional,” said Faacks on the value of shows like the Brainerd Lakes Home Show & Expo. “Again, a lot of people meet as a business associate and there’s a lot of friendships that get developed from that, and it’s just, it’s really a cool thing to stand back and witness, so it’s a win-win for everybody.”
