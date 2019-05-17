Regional Art Show Features Work From Students Throughout Region 5 Area

Students from schools across the Region 5 area showcased their artwork at the annual Regional Art Show in Staples this week.

The art show is put on by Sourcewell, formerly NJPA, in Staples. The show featured work by student artists in fourth grade through twelfth grade from Bertha Hewitt, Browerville, Verndale, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus, Swanville, and Staples-Motley.

“I think it’s great. I bring my classes through this art show. It’s good for them to see other student work, not just their teamate’s or their classmate’s. It’s good for them to see what other schools are doing as well,” said Staples-Motley High School art teacher Jill Schneider. “And it maybe gives them inspiration for their own work as well.”

The Regional Art Show was started to showcase and celebrate the artistic talents of area students. The show featured pieces varying from painting, drawing, and crafts to mixed media, digital art, and sculpture.

“Students excel in different ways and often times sports overshadows the arts, particularly visual arts because it’s more individualized and it’s more of a, less of a performance type of art like music and theater. So I think it’s important for those students to also have a chance to shine,” said Amy Hunter, Regional Art Show organizer.

Sourcewell puts on the Regional Art Show as part of their student academic programming in the Region 5 area.