Region Five Holds Summit in Baxter for a More Inclusive Community

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A diverse group of residents, elected officials, business owners, law enforcement, and community leaders recently attended a Cultivating Communities summit in Baxter, hosted by Region Five Development Commission.

Attendees were able to share ideas and learn how to create the next steps for a more inclusive, equitable, and just community for all residents.

Region Five hopes to continue their inclusive and collaborative approach with an emphasis on local foods, agriculture, and a renewable energy economy.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today