Lakeland PBS

Region Five Holds Summit in Baxter for a More Inclusive Community

Lakeland News — Sep. 23 2022

A diverse group of residents, elected officials, business owners, law enforcement, and community leaders recently attended a Cultivating Communities summit in Baxter, hosted by Region Five Development Commission.

Attendees were able to share ideas and learn how to create the next steps for a more inclusive, equitable, and just community for all residents.

Region Five hopes to continue their inclusive and collaborative approach with an emphasis on local foods, agriculture, and a renewable energy economy.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

