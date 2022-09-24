Region Five Holds Summit in Baxter for a More Inclusive Community
A diverse group of residents, elected officials, business owners, law enforcement, and community leaders recently attended a Cultivating Communities summit in Baxter, hosted by Region Five Development Commission.
Attendees were able to share ideas and learn how to create the next steps for a more inclusive, equitable, and just community for all residents.
Region Five hopes to continue their inclusive and collaborative approach with an emphasis on local foods, agriculture, and a renewable energy economy.
