Region Five Development Commission Celebrates 50 Years of Serving the Area
By Hanky Hazelton
Since 1973, Region Five Development Commission has worked in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties to improve the quality of life for their residents. Last week at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd, they celebrated five decades of providing economic services and building relationships.
More information on R5DC’s services is available at their website.
