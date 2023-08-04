Lakeland PBS

Region Five Development Commission Celebrates 50 Years of Serving the Area

Lakeland News — Aug. 3 2023

By Hanky Hazelton

Since 1973, Region Five Development Commission has worked in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties to improve the quality of life for their residents. Last week at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd, they celebrated five decades of providing economic services and building relationships.

More information on R5DC’s services is available at their website.

