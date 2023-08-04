Region Five Development Commission Celebrates 50 Years of Serving the Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

By Hanky Hazelton

Since 1973, Region Five Development Commission has worked in Cass, Crow Wing, Morrison, Todd, and Wadena counties to improve the quality of life for their residents. Last week at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd, they celebrated five decades of providing economic services and building relationships.

More information on R5DC’s services is available at their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today