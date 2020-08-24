Region 2 Arts Council to Showcase Area Artists Virtually

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Region 2 Arts Council will kick off their ReZume Arts live event on Facebook to showcase area artists starting Wednesday, August 26th.

Beginning Wednesday, the bi-monthly event will continue via Facebook Live at 1:00 PM every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. Each segment will bring together various artists across a wide range of art forms and styles.

The bi-monthly event will host artists to discuss their work, their artistic process, current projects, and possibly offer a virtual tour of their studios and short demos of their work.

Region 2 Arts Council is inviting the public to engage or re-engage with area artists through this new initiative. ReZume Arts is led by artists to showcase the incredible range of creators in Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, and Hubbard Counties.

Every session will be recorded and available on the Region 2 Arts Council YouTube channel for those who cannot attend live. For more information, visit r2arts.org or call 218-751-5447.

