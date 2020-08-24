Lakeland PBS

Region 2 Arts Council to Showcase Area Artists Virtually

Chantelle Calhoun — Aug. 24 2020

The Region 2 Arts Council will kick off their ReZume Arts live event on Facebook to showcase area artists starting Wednesday, August 26th.

Beginning Wednesday, the bi-monthly event will continue via Facebook Live at 1:00 PM every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. Each segment will bring together various artists across a wide range of art forms and styles.

The bi-monthly event will host artists to discuss their work, their artistic process, current projects, and possibly offer a virtual tour of their studios and short demos of their work.

Region 2 Arts Council is inviting the public to engage or re-engage with area artists through this new initiative. ReZume Arts is led by artists to showcase the incredible range of creators in Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, and Hubbard Counties.

Every session will be recorded and available on the Region 2 Arts Council YouTube channel for those who cannot attend live. For more information, visit r2arts.org or call 218-751-5447.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

GoFundMe Campaign For Family of Clearwater Co. Drowning Victim Has Raised Nearly $17,000

Over 800 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Minnesota on Friday

698 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Community Rallying to Help Family of Bagley Area Woman Who Died Saving Children From Lake

Latest Stories

Tech Drive in Bemidji to Help Bring Computers to Students in Need

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

16-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with Ridgeway Avenue Shooting in Bemidji

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

DNR Responding to Chronic Wasting Disease with Socially Distanced Adaptations

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

BSU and NTC Awarded Almost $500,000 Grant to Help Students During Distance Learning

Posted on Aug. 24 2020

GoFundMe Campaign For Family of Clearwater Co. Drowning Victim Has Raised Nearly $17,000

Posted on Aug. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.