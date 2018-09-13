Region 2 Arts Council Offering Art Learning Grant

The Region 2 Arts Council is offering the “Arts Learning Grant” to educators and schools in the community.

Schools, community education programs, institutions of higher learning, non-profits, local governments, tribal offices and other groups with a fiscal sponsor located in the Region 2 Arts Council counties are welcome to apply. These counties are Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake Of The Woods, or Mahnomen.

The funds may be used for anything related to art education from artists-in-residence programs, educational performances, and educational arts field trips to providing training or workshops and more.

All eligible projects must be arts learning-focused, have a strong community component, and benefit the residents of the Region 2 art council counties.

Public Schools or community education programs may apply for grants up to $3,000 with no cash match. All other applicant organizations may apply for up to $6,000 with a 20% cash match required.

The deadline to apply is October 15th. Applications are available here.