Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Region 2 Art Council Offering Art Learning Grant

Shirelle Moore
Sep. 13 2018
Leave a Comment

The Region 2 Arts Council is offering the “Arts Learning Grant” to educators and schools in the community.

Schools, community education programs, institutions of higher learning, non-profits, local governments, tribal offices and other groups with a fiscal sponsor located in the Region 2 Arts Council counties are welcome to apply. These counties are Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake Of The Woods, or Mahnomen.

The funds may be used for anything related to art education from artists-in-residence programs, educational performances, and educational arts field trips, to providing training or workshops and more.

All eligible projects must be arts learning-focused, have a strong community component, and benefit the residents of the Region 2 art council counties.

Public Schools or community education programs may apply for grants up to $3,000 with no cash match. All other applicant organizations may apply for up to $6,000 with a 20% cash match required.

The deadline to apply is October 15th. Applications are available here.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Trump Endorses Congressional Candidate Hughes Through Twitter

Road Delays In Wilton Beginning Next Monday

20 for 20: No Smoking Beltrami County (2005)

Beltrami County Sees 4th Highest Population Growth Among Greater MN Counties

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Man Arrested After Shooting a Deputy with a Crossbow and Getting into a Standoff with Police

Authorities say an erratic driver who crashed into a building and shot a Minnesota sheriff’s deputy with a crossbow has been arrested
Posted on Sep. 13 2018

Latest Stories

Man Arrested After Shooting a Deputy with a Crossbow and Getting into a Standoff with Police

Posted on Sep. 13 2018

League Of Women Voters Holds Program On Election Security

Posted on Sep. 13 2018

BSU QB Brandon Alt Out With Knee Injury, Could Miss Substantial Time

Posted on Sep. 13 2018

Red Lake Police Reminds Everyone That Moose Hunting Is Illegal On Tribal Lands

Posted on Sep. 13 2018

Public Help Sought In Onamia Homicide Case

Posted on Sep. 13 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.