Apr 10, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Reforest Bemidji Announces All Free Tree Seedlings Have Been Reserved

Reforest Bemidji, the initiative from Let’s Plant Trees that will bring 10,000 free native tree seedlings to the Bemidji area this spring, has announced that all of the seedlings on offer have been reserved through pre-orders.

Created to support local reforestation after last year’s June 21 storm impact, Reforest Bemidji aims to give residents an easy and meaningful way to help restore tree canopy across the region and be part of something positive for the community.

A press release from Let’s Plant Trees says that due to overwhelming community response, all available seedlings have now been fully reserved through pre-orders. Residents who placed pre-orders should pick up their seedlings on Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bemidji’s Sanford Center.

However, any seedlings that were reserved but not picked up on Saturday will be released to the public on Sunday, May 17 beginning at 10 a.m. Any remaining seedlings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until gone.

The event is made possible through local partnerships and support, including Otter Tail Power Company Foundation and First National Bank Bemidji.

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