Referendum in November for Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District Residents

Residents in the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District will vote on a two-question referendum this coming November.

Question One asks voters to consider approving $15.9 million for updates to critical infrastructure such as HVAC systems, roofing, ADA accessibility, and secure building entrances. Question Two proposes an additional $3 million to add additional parking and build a new bus garage that can support the maintenance of buses and other district vehicles.

To inform voters about the referendum, the school district has set up a website called “The Wolfpack Plan.” On that website, voters can learn about the specifics of the referendum and its tax impacts as well.

Residents can vote on the referendum in person on Tuesday, November 4. Early voting begins on Friday, September 19.