Reed Olson Announces Plans to Run Again for MN House 2A Seat

The Minnesota House 2A race could feature a rematch in 2026.

DFLer Reed Olson, the executive director of Bemidji’s Nameless Coalition for the Homeless and a former Beltrami County Commissioner, announced on social media on Nov. 24 that he plans to run for that seat in next year’s election.

“I believe that affordability is more than just a buzzword, and it’s more than just dollars and cents,” said Olson in a video shared that day. “It’s really about security, dignity and opportunity for everybody. And that’s why I am committed to tackling the housing crisis, ensuring that health care is accessible and affordable for everybody, that people that need mental health care, people that need child care are able to access it for themselves and their families. And together, I think we can build a future where every family in the district can thrive.”

Olson lost to current state Rep. Bidal Duran in a close race in 2024. Duran finished with 51.86% of the vote, while Olson picked up 48.03% of the tally. Duran, a Republican, has not yet announced if he plans to seek re-election.