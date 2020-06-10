Redby Run-Off Election Scheduled for July 15th
There will be a Run-Off election to be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to elect one Redby District Representative, to a four-year term, to serve on the Tribal Council of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians.
Absentee Voting will be available at the Red Lake Government Center beginning June 10, 2020, from 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday.
Voters are strongly encouraged to use Absentee voting whether reservation residents or otherwise.
Absentee Ballot requests will be mailed to all Redby District Band Members.
On election day polls will be open from 8 am until 8 pm.
Please note: On Election Day- curbside voting will be offered to every voter and but if in-person voting is chosen, only three voters will be allowed to cast their votes at one time at the polls. Social distancing and hygiene practices will be strictly followed at the polls.
