Redby Opens New Community Center

Before the official ribbon cutting ceremony was to begin, last-minute finishing touches were made to the outside of the new Redby Community Center. For the town of Redby, the community center was a must after their old center fell into disrepair, marking a new beginning for the community.

With a giant scissors the ribbon was cut, and the community of Redby now officially had a place to call home for countless events and activities. The space features meeting rooms and a large kitchen as well as a large gym that can be used for everything from basketball to hosting a community meal. For the architect, it was a labor of love.

The celebration continued with a blessing, speeches from honored guests, food, and music all part of the special celebration. But this facility would not have been possible without the longstanding partnership with the Mdewakanton Souix Tribe from Shakopee.

Even though today the center officially opened, there is still more work to be done, adding artwork to the exterior, a playground, and landscaping, creating a space that will evolve over time.

Redby’s Community Center is the third center to open so far. The fourth community center being built and is located in the town of Red Lake.