Jun 9, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Redby Man Sentenced to More Than 9 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Drugs

A Redby man with an extensive criminal record, including two prior federal convictions, was sentenced to a little more than nine years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Bobby Lee Donnell was sentenced to 112 months in prison and five years of supervised release in U.S. District Court.

According to court documents, in September 2024, Donnell bought approximately 454 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl from the Minneapolis area. Donnell then drove back toward the Red Lake Nation, where he intended to distribute the methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A Minnesota state trooper stopped Donnell’s vehicle in Morrison County for a traffic infraction, developed probable cause to search the vehicle, and discovered the methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a digital scale.

According to court documents, Donnell is a repeat offender with a long history of convictions in tribal, state, and federal court.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Mikes Roofing Ad

safari north baby event 2025

Web Ads 400x400 11

Related News

Education & Government

Minnesota Budget Deal Cuts Health Care for Adults Who Entered the US Illegally

Community

MN Lions Host Annual ‘Walk to D-Feet Hearing Loss’ in Bemidji

Community

Brainerd YMCA Holding Summer Food Program for Children

Education & Government

DNR Seeking People to Serve on Fisheries Input Groups for 2 Area Lakes