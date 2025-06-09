Redby Man Sentenced to More Than 9 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Distribute Drugs

A Redby man with an extensive criminal record, including two prior federal convictions, was sentenced to a little more than nine years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Bobby Lee Donnell was sentenced to 112 months in prison and five years of supervised release in U.S. District Court.

According to court documents, in September 2024, Donnell bought approximately 454 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl from the Minneapolis area. Donnell then drove back toward the Red Lake Nation, where he intended to distribute the methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A Minnesota state trooper stopped Donnell’s vehicle in Morrison County for a traffic infraction, developed probable cause to search the vehicle, and discovered the methamphetamine, fentanyl, and a digital scale.

According to court documents, Donnell is a repeat offender with a long history of convictions in tribal, state, and federal court.