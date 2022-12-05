Lakeland PBS

Redby Locals Arrested in Two Separate Drug Busts

Mary BalstadDec. 5 2022

The Red Lake Police Department reported the arrest of four individuals after two separate drug busts in November.

According to the Red Lake Police Department, the first arrest occurred on November 29 following a routine traffic stop. Kendrick Sayers, 19, of Redby was stopped by officials after they received reports of him running past a school bus stop arm. Sayers was then placed in custody for Unlawful Transportation of Controlled Prescription Medication. During his booking, detention staff located a white, powdery substance that preliminary tests showed to be approximately 18 grams of fentanyl. Officials also report Sayers had $738 in cash as well.

Sayers is reportedly facing the following charges:

  • Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
  • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Unlawful Transportation of Controlled Prescription Medication
  • Contraband

This investigation is still ongoing.

Red Lake Police Officials also report that on November 30 another drug bust took place in Redby. Upon executing a search warrant at a Redby residence, the RLPD seized approximately 55.03 grams of methamphetamine, .31 grams of fentanyl, $158 in cash, and one firearm.

In relation to the case, three adults were arrested. Daisha Ravensborg, 25, of Redby is facing three charges. These include Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession With Intent to Sell and Child Endangerment. The second person arrested was 51-year-old Jeanette Needham, who is charged with Possession With Intent to Sell and Possession of Controlled Substance. The third individual was Michael Spears. The 35-year-old has a warrant and is also facing two charges, which include Possession With Intent to Sell and Possession of Controlled Substance.

If anyone has any information on possible narcotics use/sales, officials request they call the Red Lake Narcotics Tip Line at (218) 679-1922.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Beltrami County Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Meth Trafficking

Driver Arrested for Meth, Fentanyl DUI in Hubbard County

Updated: Traffic Stop Near Backus Leads to Drug Bust

Officials Urge Public to Be Patient for Ice Fishing Following Upper Red Lake Rescue

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.