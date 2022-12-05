Redby Locals Arrested in Two Separate Drug Busts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Red Lake Police Department reported the arrest of four individuals after two separate drug busts in November.

According to the Red Lake Police Department, the first arrest occurred on November 29 following a routine traffic stop. Kendrick Sayers, 19, of Redby was stopped by officials after they received reports of him running past a school bus stop arm. Sayers was then placed in custody for Unlawful Transportation of Controlled Prescription Medication. During his booking, detention staff located a white, powdery substance that preliminary tests showed to be approximately 18 grams of fentanyl. Officials also report Sayers had $738 in cash as well.

Sayers is reportedly facing the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Transportation of Controlled Prescription Medication

Contraband

This investigation is still ongoing.

Red Lake Police Officials also report that on November 30 another drug bust took place in Redby. Upon executing a search warrant at a Redby residence, the RLPD seized approximately 55.03 grams of methamphetamine, .31 grams of fentanyl, $158 in cash, and one firearm.

In relation to the case, three adults were arrested. Daisha Ravensborg, 25, of Redby is facing three charges. These include Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession With Intent to Sell and Child Endangerment. The second person arrested was 51-year-old Jeanette Needham, who is charged with Possession With Intent to Sell and Possession of Controlled Substance. The third individual was Michael Spears. The 35-year-old has a warrant and is also facing two charges, which include Possession With Intent to Sell and Possession of Controlled Substance.

If anyone has any information on possible narcotics use/sales, officials request they call the Red Lake Narcotics Tip Line at (218) 679-1922.

