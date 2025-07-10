Jul 10, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Redby Homeowner Fatally Shoots Person Who Reportedly Broke into Residence

A homeowner in Redby shot and killed a person who had reportedly kicked down the door to their residence and forced his way in.

The incident happened on Wednesday. Red Lake Department of Public Safety director Kendall Kingbird Sr. says lifesaving measures were performed on the male who was shot, but he died at the scene.

Authorities say this is an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Lake Department of Public Safety at 218-679-3313 or the FBI at 763-569-8000.

