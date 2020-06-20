Red, White & BOOM! Fireworks Show in Bemidji to Go On as Scheduled

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As many summer events have had to be canceled due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, there’s one event that you and your family can still plan to attend.

The Red, White & BOOM! Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Hills Plumbing and Heating and partnered with Paul Bunyan Communications, will go on as scheduled this year on July 4th as part of the annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival. The decision was made today and announced by Water Carnival Chairman Josh Peterson, who says that 11 different options were discussed when state and local officials notified them that they were allowed to continue the fireworks display as normal.

The event will be held on Lake Bemidji right at Paul Bunyan Park on July 4th, with the show starting at dusk. The Bemidji Jaycees are still actively fundraising, and the amount of money raised contributes to the length of the fireworks show. To donate, you can visit their website.

Lakeland News will have more information next week on things that spectators should be aware of, such as social distancing and other guidelines.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today