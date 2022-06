Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, June 25 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Frankie Valli, Connie Francis and more for a 2002 patriotic celebration of America and pop oldies music. Featuring artists from the rock, pop and doo-wop days of the 50s and 60s. Pictured: Shirelles’ singer Shirley Alston Reeves.