A Red Lake man is one of seven people from across Minnesota to receive the 2026 Virginia McKnight Binger Heart of Community Honor. The award from the McKnight Foundation celebrates people who are the pulse of Minnesota’s caring and connected communities.

Robert “Bob” Blake or Red Lake, founder of Native Sun Community Power Development, is being recognized for his work advancing clean energy, economic opportunity, and tribal energy sovereignty. What began as a grassroots effort to bring solar power to Red Lake has grown into a broader vision of tribal nations owning their energy resources.

As founder and executive director of Native Sun Community Power Development, Blake has helped advance major solar projects and a tribal electric vehicle charging network, connecting communities across the Upper Midwest while mentoring the next generation of Native energy leaders.

The Virginia McKnight Binger Heart of Community Honor is named for Virginia McKnight Binger, the foundation’s first board chair and the daughter of McKnight’s founders William and Maude McKnight. Each of the seven recipients is also awarded $10,000.